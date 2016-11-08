UPDATE 8-Global oil rises on U.S. inventory draw as OPEC beckons
* Prospects of OPEC-led supply cut deal extension supports prices
MOSCOW Nov 8 Italian banks, including Intesa Sanpaolo, will provide Russia's Yamal LNG project with more than 400 million euros ($440 million) in 2017, the RIA news agency cited Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
MEXICO CITY, May 17 BP Plc's first foray into Mexico's recently opened energy market is proving more promising than expected, and the government should offer more big projects to lure investment, the British oil major's Mexico boss said in an interview.