Nov 10 Rostelecom says:

* Revises 2016 revenue growth forecast to up to 1 percent from 1-2 percent and now expects OIBDA to fall by 4-6 percent compared to its previous forecast for flat OIBDA;

* Confirms forecast for capital expenditures at less than 19 percent of revenue in 2016;

* Q3 revenue rises 0.4 percent year-on-year to 72.78 billion roubles ($1.15 billion);

* Q3 OIBDA falls 1 percent year-on-year to 25.04 billion roubles, OIBDA margin at 34.4 percent vs 34.7 percent in Q3 2015;

* Q3 net profit rises 98 percent year-on-year to 4.06 billion roubles;

* Free cash flow turns positive in Q3, totals 5.85 billion roubles against -5.7 billion roubles in Q2 2016 (Q3 2015: 6.42 billion roubles).

