UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Russia's farming conglomerate Rusagro says:
* Q3 net profit down 16 percent year-on-year to 9.2 billion roubles ($142.78 million);
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin at 20 percent versus 36 percent in Q3 2015;
* Q3 sales down 2 percent y/y to 17.4 billion roubles ($270.04 million), adjusted EBITDA - down 47 percent to 3.4 billion roubles ($52.77 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4360 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.