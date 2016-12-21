Dec 21 X5 Retail Group NV says:

* It has signed a number of agreements with Sberbank CIB, part of Sberbank, to obtain financing worth more than 45 billion roubles ($738 million) for up to three years;

* The loans will not increase the company's leverage, as the entire amount will be used to refinance its existing debt, which, as a result, will decrease the weighted average interest rate on X5's loan portfolio;

* In Q3 2016, Sberbank CIB offered X5 a single loan limit of 130 billion roubles. In addition, this enables Sberbank to purchase X5's bonds and hold them to maturity.