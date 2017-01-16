BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Etalon Group says:
* Q4 2016 new contract sales amounted to 13.7 billion roubles ($230 million) (Q4 2015: 15.8 billion roubles);
* The number of new contracts in Q4 2016 was 3,001 (Q4 2015: 3,457);
* Q4 2016 cash collections increased by 15 percent year-on-year to 11.1 billion roubles (Q4 2015: 9.6 billion roubles);
* In full year 2016 new contract sales grew 35 percent to 47.4 billion roubles;
* FY 2016 cash collections increased 54 percent to 39.7 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.6228 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.