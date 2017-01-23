BRIEF-India's Maris Spinners posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 6.5 million rupees versus loss 1.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Igor Sechin, chief executive officer of Russian oil major Rosneft, says:
* Rosneft plans to invest around 1.1 trillion roubles ($18.50 billion) in 2017 and 1.3 trillion roubles in 2018;
* In 2016, Rosneft's total investments amounted to 750 billion roubles;
* The company plans to supply 31 million tonnes of oil to China and 2 million tonnes of oil to India in 2017;
* Rosneft produced 210 million tonnes of oil in 2016;
* Plans new projects with Glencore, QIA and Intesa . Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.4641 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 2.63 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net loss 790.8 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2s9h0qY) Further company coverage: