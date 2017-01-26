German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Cherkizovo Group says:
* In 2016, Cherkizovo Group sold 903,000 tonnes of meat products with sales volumes rising 9 percent year-on-year.
* Poultry sales increased 6 percent to 500,321 tonnes and the average price edged up 0.4 percent to 94.94 roubles ($1.59)/kg.
* Pork sales rose 9 percent to 184,766 tonnes, the average price decreased by 10 percent to 88.28 roubles/kg.
* Sales in the meat processing division grew by 14 percent to 218,085 tonnes, the average price fell by 3 percent to 167.84 roubles/kg.
* Sales in the grain farming segment totalled 338,808 tonnes, up 27 percent year on year, the average price for 2016 fell by 6 percent to 8.83 roubles/kg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.6785 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)