Aug 5 Dafeng TV :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$70,013,565 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$182,035,270 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 5

* Last date before book closure Sep. 6 with book closure period from Sep. 7 to Sep. 11

* Record date Sep. 11

* Payment date Oct. 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8xt9

