Jan 7 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: accumulated imbalances in household sector are getting to be quite large

* BoC's Poloz: as interest rates rise, it's going to be a very, very gradual process

* BoC's Poloz: underlying trend in inflation is a little below 2 percent

* BoC's Poloz: "we think it's all working as expected" but oil price shock has thrown us off track

* BoC's Poloz: we're expecting the world economy to continue to gather strength

* BoC's Poloz: we expect things to muddle through but gather strength gradually, on a global basis

* BoC's Poloz: in the air things feel like we're off to a poor start to the year, but sees evidence the adjustments are happening, so overall can still be positive about the future