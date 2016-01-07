MOVES-Silverfleet Capital boosts investment team
May 18 European private equity investor Silverfleet Capital said it made four hires to its investment team in London, Munich and Paris.
Jan 7 (Reuters)
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: most economists say that further down the road oil prices are likely to be higher; when is uncertain
* BoC's Poloz: economy will take several years to adjust to lower oil/commodity prices
* BoC's Poloz: global economy continues to be in a reasonable place, expects to see a certain amount of stabilization
* BoC's Poloz: foolish to predict what exchange rates might do, but exchange rates will play a role in helping economies adjust to the shocks they're seeing
* BoC's Poloz: not cheerleading for a lower C$
* BoC's Poloz: relationship between C$ and oil price looks like a pair of train tracks
* BoC's Poloz: we would prefer that oil prices be a little higher, exchange rate doesn't do much except act as a minor shock absorber
* BoC's Poloz: definitely seeing signs that manufacturing exporters are benefiting from low C$
* BoC's Poloz: the process of building up the population of new companies in Canada has resumed
May 18 Average yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills rose at auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.