STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 Sweden's financial watchdog
said on Tuesday that counter-cyclical capital buffers planned
for the banking sector would only in extreme situations rise
above 2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets.
FSA head Martin Andersson said in a telephone interview with
Reuters that the buffers, roughly outlined by the government
late last month, would under normal circumstances be in the
range of zero to 2.5 percent.
Andersson also said that the buffers would not be used for
any "fine-tuning" of the broader economy and would be linked to
credit growth. This meant that under circumstances such as the
present, the buffers would not be at zero.
