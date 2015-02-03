RPT-Croatia's Agrokor faces race to restock as it fights for survival
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
Feb 3 Swedbank
* CFO says sees necessary capital buffer of similar size as rival seb has outlined.
* SEB sees buffer of 150 basis points over minimum capital requirements Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
DUBAI, May 11 Rising oil prices lifted energy company stocks in the Gulf on Thursday, but indices were mixed due to some negative earnings reports, especially in Saudi Arabia.