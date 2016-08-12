BRIEF-United Credit Systems recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 17.71 per share
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
Aug 12 Swedish Central Bank says:
* Buys 2020 index-linked bonds at -1.869 percent in reverse auction.
* Buys 2025 index-linked bonds at -1.575 percent in reverse auction. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.