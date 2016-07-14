(Repeats to cover additional news alerts, no changes to text)
July 14 SEB
* Q2 underlying operating profit SEK 5,016 mln (4,493)
* Reuters poll: SEB Q2 operating profit was seen at SEK
4,862 mln
* Says need for advisory and risk management services have
continued to increase
* Says for first half of this year and excluding both
positive and negative one-off effects, all income lines were
lower compared to first half of 2015
* Q2 net fee and commission income 4.1 bln SEK vs mean
forecast 4.2 bln in Reuters poll
* Q2 net interest income 4.6 bln SEK vs mean forecast 4.7
bln in Reuters poll
* Q2 loan losses 221 mln SEK vs mean forecast 289 mln in
reuters poll
