BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%) Further company coverage:
June 9 Swedish Central Bank says says:
* Buys 2020 nominal bonds at average yield 0.325 percent in reverse auction.
* Buys 2026 nominal bonds at average yield 0.514 percent in reverse auction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%) Further company coverage:
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZ13WO) Further company coverage: