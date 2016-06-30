3i reports 36 pct rise in total return, recommends higher dividend
LONDON, May 18 Private equity fund 3i on Thursday reported a 36 percent total return for the year to March 31 and recommended a 18.5 pence per share final dividend.
June 30 Swedish Central Bank says:
* Buys 2019 nominal bonds at average yield -0.647 percent in reverse auction.
* Buys 2022 nominal bonds at average yield -0.248 percent in reverse auction. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
LONDON, May 18 Private equity fund 3i on Thursday reported a 36 percent total return for the year to March 31 and recommended a 18.5 pence per share final dividend.
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 30.2 million versus EGP 42.2 million year ago