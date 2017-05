Jan 25 Swedish central bank Governor Stefan Ingves:

* Says currency intervention part of monetary policy toolbox

* Says important to have a discussion about inflation target

* Says good if politicians looked at tax deductability of mortgages

* Says important Swedish crown does not strengthen too fast

* Says sees Swedish crown strengthening in the long term

* Says Riksbank has not been worse than others in terms of forecast-making Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)