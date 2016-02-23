Feb 23 Swedish central bank Governor Stefan
Ingves and Deputy Governor Martin Floden in testimony to
parliament:
* Swedish c.bank's Ingves says better to be proactive as it
is considerably more difficult to manage increased monetary
policy stimuli abroad afterwards
* Swedish c.bank's Ingves says still considerable
uncertainty surrounding global developments, with low inflation
and several central banks pursuing a more expansionary monetary
policy
* Swedish c.bank's Ingves says urgent need for reforms, both
to improve the situation on the housing market, and to reduce
the incentive for households to take on debt
* Swedish c.bank's Floden says stronger Swedish economy and
resource utilisation in the economy that is rising and set to
approach a strained level in the year ahead indicate that
inflation will continue to rise
* Swedish c.bank's Floden says we are approaching the limit
at which the impact of monetary policy starts to weaken
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander)