BRIEF-Blackline files for offering of up to $100 mln of common stock by the selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
April 6 (Reuters) -
* Swedish bank Resurs says intends to list on Nasdaq Stockholm in Q2
* Depending on market conditions, the listing is expected in the second quarter of 2016
* Three cornerstone investors have, subject to a market value of up to SEK 12 billion, undertaken to buy 11.5 percent of Resurs shares (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qe5Rob) Further company coverage: