BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing Holdings says appointed Liu Rongsheng as CEO
* Liu Rongsheng has been appointed as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Hexagon AB CEO Ola Rollen at a conference call:
* Says organic sales growth in Q2 so far somewhat stronger than in Q1
* Says still sees 4-8 pct organic growth this year, but 8 pct looks far off
* Says looks to buy small and medium-sized companies
* Says acquisition capacity just below 2 billion euros
* Says price tags for acquisition targets are high, prices likely to come down ahead
* Says worst is over for process, power and marine segment (PP&M), sees sales growth in second half of 2016 and in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
* GREENPOST SP. Z O.O. IS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROLLING STAKE (50.1 PCT) IN CO