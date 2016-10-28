Oct 28 Skanska AB Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom tells Reuters:

* Says does not expect any reimbursements for design changes in U.S. civil projects before H2 2017.

* "Negotiations will continue deep into 2017," Karlstrom told Reuters.

* Says speculative buyers on Swedish housing market not as active as before amid new mortgage amortization requirements, Brexit uncertainty.

* Says does not have preference for any of the two U.S. presidential candidates from a Skanska perspective. Both would be beneficial to Skanska since they have pledged large infrastructure investments. Further company coverage: (By Oskar von Bahr)