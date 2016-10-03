Oct 3 Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority,
on Nordea capital requirements:
* Swedish FSA says Nordea's probability of default estimate
needs to be raised to an extent that corresponds to an
additional own funds requirement of 13.8 billion Swedish crowns
($1.62 billion) (eur 1.47 billion), of which SEK 11.0 billion
crowns shall consist of CET Tier 1 capital
* Says Nordea investigation has not been concluded yet; to
date Finansinspektionen has only sent a first verification
letter to the bank outlining the government agency's preliminary
assessments
* Says until Nordea rectifies the identified deficiencies in
its internal models, the bank must provide additional capital
corresponding to the above amount as part of its Pillar II
capital requirements
($1 = 8.5373 Swedish crowns)
