GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as tech bounces; investors ready for Fed
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
SEOUL Nov 25 Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd said on Friday that it has received a letter of award for an about 830 billion won ($716.41 million) project to build a thermal power plant in Nigeria.
The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing that it planned to finalise contract prices with Nigeria's Total E&P Nigeria Ltd. ($1 = 1158.5500 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)