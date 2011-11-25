SEOUL Nov 25 Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd said on Friday that it has received a letter of award for an about 830 billion won ($716.41 million) project to build a thermal power plant in Nigeria.

The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing that it planned to finalise contract prices with Nigeria's Total E&P Nigeria Ltd. ($1 = 1158.5500 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)