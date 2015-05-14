(Corrects date in dateline)

SEOUL May 14 Daum Kakao Corp

* Says Q1 revenue 234 billion won ($214.26 million) vs 248 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 20 analysts

* Says Q1 operating profit 40 billion won vs 55 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 20 analysts

* Says Q1 net profit 31 billion won vs 45 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 18 analysts Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,092.1500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim)