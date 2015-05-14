BRIEF-Shenzhen Huiding Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17
SEOUL May 14 Daum Kakao Corp
* Says Q1 revenue 234 billion won ($214.26 million) vs 248 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 20 analysts
* Says Q1 operating profit 40 billion won vs 55 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 20 analysts
* Says Q1 net profit 31 billion won vs 45 billion won mean forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 18 analysts Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,092.1500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim)
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal