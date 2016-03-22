BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods reports Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
March 22 Samsung C&T Corp
* Says wins 737 billion won ($633.32 million) order to build Xilin station and tunnels for the Downtown Line 3 Extension from the Land Transport Authority in Singapore
* Expects contract will be completed by 2024 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,163.7000 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 16 Fujian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd * Says it scraps asset restructuring Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rbCV2Z Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)