BRIEF-Groupon Q1 revenue $673.6 mln vs. estimate of $724.4 mln
July 30 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Says focus is to improve earnings in H2 versus H1
* Says improvement in mobile earnings in Q3 to be difficult
* Says currently reviewing capital expenditure plans, sees opportunities to increase spending
* Says no plan to pay a special dividend this year
* Says Q3 handset shipments to rise versus Q2
* Says appointment of Anil Kumar Vishwakarma as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. May 03, 2017.