BRIEF-Groupon Q1 revenue $673.6 mln vs. estimate of $724.4 mln
* Q1 revenue $673.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $724.4 million
July 30 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Says average smartphone selling price could fall slightly in Q3 versus Q2
* Says semiconductor business focus is on profitability Further company coverage: (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Q1 revenue $673.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $724.4 million
* Says appointment of Anil Kumar Vishwakarma as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. May 03, 2017. Source text - (http://bit.ly/2p8qWyS) Further company coverage: