BRIEF-Houston Wire & Cable Company posts Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Houston Wire & Cable Company reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Aug 13 Daum Kakao Corp :
* Q2 revenue 226 billion won ($192.4 million) vs consensus forecast 256 billion won
* Q2 operating profit 11 billion won vs consensus forecast 54 billion won
* Q2 net profit 21 billion won vs consensus forecast 44 billion won Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,174.5300 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Houston Wire & Cable Company reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for three months ended 31 march 2017