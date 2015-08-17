Estee Lauder's sales rise 7.5 pct on demand for makeup
May 3 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 7.5 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands, including Tom Ford, Smashbox and La Mer.
Aug 17 LG Display Co Ltd
* Says considering additional investment for large-size OLED panel production
* Says will set details on new large-size OLED panel plant based on market conditions
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
May 3 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 7.5 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands, including Tom Ford, Smashbox and La Mer.
* Q1 net profit 2 million dinars versus 1.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qxBsB5) Further company coverage: