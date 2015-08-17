UPDATE 2-Sainsbury's warns challenging UK market means long wait for profit growth
* Pretax profit 581 million pounds in year to March 11 (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
Aug 17 LG Display Co Ltd
* Says still sees growth momentum for LCD market
* Says business conditions to be more challenging next year, but will be manageable Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Pretax profit 581 million pounds in year to March 11 (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States