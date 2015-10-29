Italy - Factors to watch on May 12
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Oct 29 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Says profitability for mid-tier smartphone models improving
* Says 2016 semiconductor capital expenditures might fall vs 2015
* Reiterates it has no plans to merge with Samsung SDS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* Q1 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO € 115.0 MILLION, WHICH IS AN INCREASE OF € 8.1 MILLION (7.6%) COMPARED TO LAST YEAR (Q1 2016: € 106.9 MILLION)