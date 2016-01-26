Jan 26 SK Hynix Inc

* Says demand from mobile devices will improve in Q1 on launch of new premium devices

* Says expects steady growth in demand from new applications such as autos, virtual reality

* Says expects 2016 DRAM industry supply growth to decline slightly versus 2015

* Says expects 2016 overall chip production growth to be similar or slightly less than market's Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)