Jan 26 SK Hynix Inc :

* Says expects DRAM demand from personal computers to improve starting in H2 2016

* Says Q1 DRAM shipments likely to be flat versus Q4, Q1 average sales price drop to slow versus Q4

* Says Q1 NAND chip bit growth to fall by around 10 percent versus Q4

* Says Q1 average selling price decline in NAND chips to slow versus Q4

* Says has no concrete plans at present for additional share buybacks

* Says open to buying back additional shares this year