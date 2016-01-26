Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
Jan 26 SK Hynix Inc :
* Says expects DRAM demand from personal computers to improve starting in H2 2016
* Says Q1 DRAM shipments likely to be flat versus Q4, Q1 average sales price drop to slow versus Q4
* Says Q1 NAND chip bit growth to fall by around 10 percent versus Q4
* Says Q1 average selling price decline in NAND chips to slow versus Q4
* Says has no concrete plans at present for additional share buybacks
* Says open to buying back additional shares this year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing