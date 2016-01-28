BRIEF-Sarawak Plantation updates on provision of financial assistance
* Aggregate amount of financial assistance as at 31 March 2017 to facilitate ordinary course of business was 24.8 million rgt
Jan 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says to review ways to provide additional shareholder returns in 2016
* Says expects weak demand environment for component businesses in Q1
* Says expects challenging conditions in H1 2016, though conditions to improve in H2
* Says total Q4 handsets shipments 97 million units
* Says expects small shipments decline for handsets in Q1
* Says blended average selling price for handsets to increase in Q1 Vs mid-$180 level in Q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".