BRIEF-Beijing WKW Automotive Parts revises share private placement plan
* Says it revises share private placement plan, to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.63 million)
Jan 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says Samsung Pay to launch in more markets such as China, UK and Spain this year
* Says plans to start mass production using 10-nanometre chip technology in Q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Says planned asset restructuring involves buying minority stake in unit Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology, share trade remains suspended