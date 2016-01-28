BRIEF-OEX plans to allot FY 2016 profit to reserve capital, no dividend
* MANAGEMENT PLANS TO ALLOT FY 2016 PROFIT TO RESERVE CAPITAL, NO DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says to set specific additional shareholder returns measures in H2 2016
* Says will have more clarity on 2016 free cash flow situation in H2 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* MANAGEMENT PLANS TO ALLOT FY 2016 PROFIT TO RESERVE CAPITAL, NO DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Royal Mail reported a fall in annual profit on Thursday and warned the drop in letter volumes this year would be at the high end of a previous estimate if business uncertainty persists.