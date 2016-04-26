BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
April 26 SK Hynix Inc :
* Says expects positive DRAM demand momentum to build heading into second half of year
* Says DRAM market supply-demand conditions to become balanced in second half of 2016
* Says it expects its Q2 DRAM chip shipments to rise by mid 10 percent level versus Q1
* Sk Hynix says it expects its Q2 NAND chip shipments to rise by more than 30 percent versus Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)