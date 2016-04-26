BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
April 26 SK Hynix Inc
* Says its 2016 capital expenditures will likely be lower than 6.6 trillion won ($5.74 billion) spent in 2015
* Says it has made no changes in its medium-term shareholder return targets Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,149.1000 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)