BRIEF- Ezaki Glico to set up unit in Singapore
* Says it plans to set up wholly owned subsidiary Glico Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. in Singapore on June 1
April 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Says cautiously optimistic that Q2 operating profit will rise versus Q1
* Says will focus DRAM business strategy on profitability
* Says expect sales of flagship smartphones to increase in Q2 versus year earlier
* Says expects Q2 DRAM, NAND shipments growth to be in line with that of market's
* Says expects its Q2 handsets shipments to be slightly lower than Q1
* Says expects its Q2 blended average selling price for handsets to rise versus Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Says it completes distribution of 6.8 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1,758 yen per share through private placement to Denso Corp