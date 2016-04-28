April 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Says cautiously optimistic that Q2 operating profit will rise versus Q1

* Says will focus DRAM business strategy on profitability

* Says expect sales of flagship smartphones to increase in Q2 versus year earlier

* Says expects Q2 DRAM, NAND shipments growth to be in line with that of market's

* Says expects its Q2 handsets shipments to be slightly lower than Q1

* Says expects its Q2 blended average selling price for handsets to rise versus Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)