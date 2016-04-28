BRIEF- Ezaki Glico to set up unit in Singapore
* Says it plans to set up wholly owned subsidiary Glico Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. in Singapore on June 1
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it is seeing stronger-than-expected demand for Galaxy S7 edge curved screen model
* Says seeing strong sales for Galaxy S7 edge model in markets such as North America, China
* Says DRAM market supply and demand conditions to stabilize in H2 2016
* Says virtual reality ecosystem will boost demand for high-end memory chips
* Says memory demand for autos will also increase
* Says will dedicate memory product lines for autos, consumer products to meet demand
* Says it has not seen any major change in demand conditions from Asia Earthquakes
* Says does not expect to start quarterly dividends in 2016
* Says aims to grow smartphone shipments, revenue in 2016 versus 2015
* Says it does not believe mobile margins should be sacrificed for market share
* Says believes both market share and margins are important for mobile business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
