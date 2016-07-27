BRIEF- Nittan Valve announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Hisao Takahashi will resign on June 23
July 27 Kia Motors Chief Financial Officer Han Chun-soo says:
* Plans to launch an A-segment SUV in China next year
* Plans to introduce a B-segment crossover in Europe next year (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)
* Says it appoints BDO Toyo & Co. as new corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective June 24