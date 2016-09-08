BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Will sell about 6.3 million shares in ASML Holding NV for about 606 million euros - Bloomberg Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares