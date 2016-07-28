July 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :

* Says H2 components earnings to increase versus H1

* Says earnings for mobile business in H2 to slow down vs H1

* Says H2 mobile earnings expected to continue growing versus year earlier

* Says committed to shareholder returns policy set last year

* Says will disclose detailed returns plans around Q3 earnings announcement

* Says will focus on growing external customer base for its OLED display business

* Says Q3 DRAM shipments to grow at "mid-teens" percentage rate vs Q2

* Says expects its Q3 handsets shipments to be similar versus around 90 million in Q2

* Says expects its Q3 blended average selling price for handsets to improve versus Q2