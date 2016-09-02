Sept 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Says will replace all phones sold to customers as well as
retailers
* Says cannot comment on exact number of Galaxy Note 7
phones to be replaced
* Says replacement of Galaxy Note 7 phones to start Sept 19
in south korea
* Says Galaxy Note 7 has launched in 10 countries so far
* Says considering allowing Galaxy Note 7 users to switch to
another Samsung phone
* Says inappropriate to comment at this time which
manufacturer's battery cells were faulty
* Says will extend refund period for Galaxy Note 7 owners
through discussions with carriers
* Says there was a very minor problem in the battery cell
production process
* Says Galaxy Note 7 models selling in China uses different
battery, no issue
* Says believe supply bottlenecks will be resolved in 2
weeks for production
* Says sale stoppage is for 10 countries besides china where
the Galaxy Note 7 already launched
* Says cannot comment on costs of replacement of sold Galaxy
Note 7 phones, but it's a large amount
* Says 2.5 million galaxy note 7 phones have sold to
customers so far
* Says battery problem should be seen as specific for Galaxy
Note 7
