BRIEF-Hyperion Q1 net loss widens to 6.9 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 6.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Jan 13 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Shares open down 1.8 percent; Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee leaves South Korean special prosecution office after questioning
* Samsung C&T shares open down 0.4 percent; muted reaction in other Samsung stock as well
* Yonhap News Agency said the special prosecutor was still considering whether to seek a warrant to arrest Lee. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Q1 net profit 10.8 million zlotys versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago