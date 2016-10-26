BRIEF-AVIS CAR RENTAL EXPANDS FLEET OF CONNECTED CARS
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 26 Naver Corp :
* Says to buy back 276 billion won ($243.52 million) worth of its own shares
* Says buying back its own shares to stabilise share price, return capital to shareholders Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,133.3900 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police use tear gas to break up protest, detain demonstrators