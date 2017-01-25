BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Hyundai Motor Co
* Says watching closely policy of U.S. President Donald Trump
* Says to use 30 percent to 50 percent of free cash flow for shareholder returns
* Says to boost supply of Santa Fe, Tucson SUVs to U.S. market this year
* Says aims to outperform China auto market this year
* Says emerging market recovery to be limited this year
* Says to pay year-end dividend of 3,000 won per common share
* Says to pay year-end dividend of 3,000 won per common share
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021