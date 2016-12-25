Dec 26 Doosan Heavy

* Says its Indian unit Doosan Power Systems India wins two orders to build thermal power plants worth about 2.8 trillion won ($2.33 billion) in total.

* Deals are from electric utility firms Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam and Jharkhand Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd

* Says power plants will be built in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India

* Says each contract is expected to end 52 months from receiving Notice to Proceed Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2hFxe5i] Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,199.3900 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae; Editing by Richard Pullin)