Jan 5 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd

* Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd says wins 1.5 trillion won ($1.26 billion) order to build one Semi Floating Production Unit for BP.

* Expects contract to be completed by Aug. 17, 2020. Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2hSws9n Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,194.6900 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)