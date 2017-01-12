Jan 12 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :

* Shares open down 0.7 percent; Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee named a suspect in South Korea probe

* Samsung C&T shares open up 0.4 percent, muted reaction among other Samsung stock as well

* Samsung's Lee scheduled to appear at South Korea special prosecutor's office by 0030 GMT on Thursday to be questioned on bribery suspicions as part of influence-peddling probe involving President Park Geun-hye Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)